KALAMAZOO, MI -- A young peregrine falcon has emerged from its shell after incubating for about a month in a nest above downtown Kalamazoo. The chick is the offspring of Rebecca and Kewpee, two falcons that have made a nest box on the 15th floor of the Fifth Third bank building in downtown Kalamazoo their home for several years. Rebecca has laid eggs that produced hatchlings at the location at 136 E. Michigan Ave. since 2014, according to Gail Walter, falcon liaison at the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO