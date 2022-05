Secondary help is on the way. The 49ers have drafted cornerback Samuel Womack out of Toledo with the No. 172 pick in the fifth-round of the draft. Womack looks to be the potential solution at nickel corner for the 49ers. With K'Waun Williams gone, the 49ers find themselves with a vacancy at the position for the first time since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived. Williams had anchored that position since 2017, so this is uncharted territory for the 49ers.

