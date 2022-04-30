ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Darian Kinnard to Chiefs in NFL Draft

By Nick Wheatley
aseaofblue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Wildcats were lucky to have one of the best offensive linemen in the country, Darian Kinnard, manning the right tackle positions for four years. Now, Kinnard is off to the NFL as his professional aspirations came true tonight when he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was...

www.aseaofblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Local
Kentucky Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Sam Ball
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#U S Army All American#Sports Composite Rankings#Iowa State Cyclones#Maryland Terrapins#Missouri Tigers#Penn State Nittany Lions#The O Line#The Joe Moore Award
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy