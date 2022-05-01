Are these your dogs? Video catches 2 dogs being rescued on North Freeway

It took first responders at least 45 minutes to rescue two dogs stranded along the North Freeway.

The pair is sitting at BARC Animal Shelter and will be up for adoption if the owners do not claim them by the end of business day on Monday.

Houston TranStar cameras captured the moments first responders rescued a small female Maltese and a male Huskey just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The dogs were walking on the HOV lanes on the North Freeway near North Main, but it is still unknown how long they were out there.

METRO Police officers blocked traffic and were able to keep the dogs inside barriers.

The Maltese gave the metro officers a little bit of a hard time but ultimately jumped in the SUV. Responders took the dogs to the City of Houston's BARC Houston Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Cory Stottlemyer with BARC Houston said the duo was worn out when they made it to the shelter, but it is still unclear if the pair were lost or dumped in that area.

"These are likely somebodies pets. And if these are your animals, it kind of is a reminder to the public to get your pets microchipped," Stottlemyer said. "We changed the ordinance. So it's mandatory. We've given the public a year to come into compliance, but we really urge you the importance of these are your dogs, and they got out. If they were microchipped, we could have easily quickly reunited them with you."

Stottlemyer said the Husky appears to be potty trained. Both dogs were also well-groomed and trained. The Maltese are already pre-adopted, which means if the owners do not contact BARC by the end of business day on Monday, she will be adopted by Tuesday.

"If they were in a situation where they were unfortunately dumped," Stottlemyer said. "We do have intake available. You can go to our website and schedule an appointment. We much rather you turn a pet in. We don't judge. We do have some resource information on our website available."