Los Angeles, CA

Rams' Troy Hill: Dealt back to L.A.

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hill was traded to the Rams from the Browns on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of...

www.cbssports.com

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens' having record six fourth-round picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players his time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
Steelers Sign Safety Damontae Kazee

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another veteran to their safety room, signing free agent Damontae Kazee, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The five-year veteran comes to Pittsburgh after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. The four years prior, he started 34 of 52 games played for the Atlanta Falcons after being their fifth-round pick in 2017.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
Odell trolls NFL world, says 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the NFL world on notice after the 2022 draft Saturday, tweeting that the New England Patriots had acquired disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network quickly rebuffed Beckham's tweet:. Samuel also tweeted minutes after Beckham's post. The former...
Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
