DUI driver found with hand grenade during Pasco County stop, troopers say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A DUI investigation turned into a bomb situation in Wesley Chapel Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that around 8 p.m. Friday, George Alan Stefanic, 53, of Lutz was driving under the influence when he changed lanes on SR 56 and hit another vehicle.

An FHP report said Stefanic showed several signs of impairment and did poorly on his field sobriety exercises before giving a breath sample at 0.171 g/210L.

After he was taken into custody for the DUI charge, troopers searched his vehicle before it was towed, leading them to find a hand-grenade on the side of the center console.

The FHP report said the State Fire Marshal was then called to investigate the bomb theat.

According to an FHP public affairs officer, Stefanic’s charges for the possession of the grenade are pending.

