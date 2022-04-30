ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Is Journaling Good For Mental Health?

By Brynna Standen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qls0u_0fPEYpk000

Take a trip through time with us. You've just hopped off the school bus after a long, hard day at school. You kick your wheelie sneakers off at the front door and rush to your childhood bedroom where you toss your Jansport backpack onto your unmade bed. After looking over your shoulder to make sure none of your family members are lurking in the doorway, you pull your diary out from its secret hiding place and use a key to open the padlock that protects all your deepest secrets and hormone-driven thoughts. And right there in that room -- with all your favorite celebrities offering moral support from the posters on your walls -- you let your heart pour out onto the pages through your favorite pom-pom pen.

Can you remember the feeling of catharsis that came from turning emotions that would probably look like a mess of knotted-up yarn into an organized string of words on perfectly-lined paper? Why did we ever give that up? The University of Rochester Medical Center says if you struggle with feelings of stress, depression , and anxiety , it might be time to take that journal-keeping habit out of retirement.

How Can Journaling Improve Your Mental Health?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRA5f_0fPEYpk000

Being a human is tough, and when we finally sit down on the couch at the end of a busy day, turning our emotions off and zoning out can feel much more appealing than processing our emotions. But all of that avoidance can catch up with us in unexpected ways, affecting both our mental and physical health.

As it turns out, a few minutes of journaling at the end of the day might be the medicine we all need. A study published in Advances in Psychiatric Treatment found that participants who were regularly writing about their inner thoughts experienced fewer stress-related doctor visits, lowered blood pressure , better moods , and improved feelings of overall well-being. That same sentiment was reiterated in a study published in JMIR Mental Health, where 70 adults with medical conditions and anxiety found that participants who engaged in 12 weeks of gratitude journaling reported having fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression and stronger feelings of resilience.

When speaking with Healthline , New York clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff notes that putting your worries or negative thoughts down on paper creates some distance between you and those feelings, allowing you to see them in a more objective way. Another study found in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that journaling can take the strength out of tough emotions, giving you the emotional space to process them.

Tips For Startling A Journaling Practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPy88_0fPEYpk000

Journaling is a practice, and as with any other practice, the key is making it into a habit . A study published in the British Journal of General Practice found that contrary to popular belief that habit formation takes 21 days, it actually seems closer to 10 weeks. That might initially sound a bit overwhelming, but Forbes suggests that it's hard to fail when you start with small, manageable bites. A few minutes a day can be all it takes.

Psychologist Lori L. Cangilla told Healthline that free writing can be a good place to start. Doing this involves taking a deep breath and jotting down whatever first pops into your head and letting your mind run. If you're drawing a blank, write about that experience until something else arises. She also stresses the importance of judgment-free journaling. It is your space, so feel free to be petty, blunt, and honest in ways that you might not be otherwise.

Free-writing can feel like a stressful concept for some. If you're in that camp, there are countless apps you can download for free that offer prompts for gratitude journaling or introspection. Most importantly, be gentle with yourself, but also hold yourself accountable. Nothing productive comes from beating yourself up about a missed day, but Forbes recommends not letting it get to two or three days off and losing all the hard work you've put into making your habit stick.

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

2 in 3 women with mental health issues say they’re reaching a ‘breaking point’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On top of a deadly pandemic, the world is facing a mental health crisis like no other. A new national survey reports two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety are reaching their limit when it comes to caring for their mental health. The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor also found that four out of 10 women who do not have a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety are already at their “breaking point.”
MENTAL HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Learning to Externalize Anxiety Was My Mental Health Breakthrough

Every now and then, my therapist and I will have what I like to call a breakthrough moment (and I don't necessarily mean that in a "wow, my anxiety is gone forever!" type of way). For me, a breakthrough moment in therapy happens when a new tip helps me literally break through a prior assumption or obstacle I didn't even realize I was carrying. The most recent example is when I learned about externalization.
MENTAL HEALTH
pewtrusts.org

Mental Health Conditions Can Contribute to Suicide Risk

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide, and an additional 1.2 million adults and 629,000 adolescents attempted suicide. Federal data shows that the nation’s suicide rate increased 33% across all sexes, races, and ethnicities over the past two decades.
MENTAL HEALTH
Teressa P.

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness for a Mental Health Check-In

SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness WheelSAMHSA. A few years ago, I took a wellness workshop based on SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness Wheel and it was life-changing. It had a self-assessment that asked us to write down what we were doing to maintain wellness in each category and if we weren’t we had to write an action step.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journaling#Healthline#Depression#Hormone
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

6 Habits That Increase Your Odds Of Divorce, From A Marriage Therapist

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Does Age Change Your Personality?

Our personalities age differently, but some changes are slightly more common. Many middle-aged people are more conscientious and agreeable than typical youth. Negative emotions are also slightly less common among middle-aged people. Regardless of how old people are, at least some of their personality traits are likely to change. Yet...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Have an Unhealthy Attachment to Your Partner? Healing Is Possible

The emotional bonds you form with other people are essential to your mental health. Healing from relationships that hurt you can make a difference. Attachment refers to the connections and relationships you hold with others. The quality of these bonds is often a result of the early relationships you had with your primary caregivers.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Self-Sabotage in Our Intimate Relationships

Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

7 Symptoms of Toxic Positivity That Can Destroy Your Relationships

Toxic positivity rejects difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful, often falsely positive, facade. Toxic positivity leads to a lack of authenticity in our words and relationships. Our emotional and physical well-being can suffer by pretending that "bad things don't happen here." Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy