No more cars allowed at popular Tri-Cities park after shooting, vandalism

The Top of the World Park in south Richland — popular with teens, young adults and photographers — has been closed to cars.

The park above an upscale neighborhood was the site of a shooting in November and city staff have also had to deal with vandalism there.

“In an effort to promote a safe user experience, and protect property assets, the Glenwood Overlook Park, also known as, ‘Top of the World Park,’ will be limited to non-motorized access effective today,” the city of Richland announced Friday.

The park at 1180 Glenwood Court opens at dawn and closes at dusk, but has still been popular at night for its sweeping view of the Tri-Cities lights over the Hills West neighborhood.

Visitors now can park in the cul-de-sac at the end of Glenwood Court or the gravel parking lot south of the hill on Englewood Drive. Barriers are being placed to block vehicle access to the park.

Cars will no longer be allowed to park at Glenwood Overlook Park, also called the Top of the World Park, in south Richland. Jennifer King file/jking@tricityherald.com

On Nov. 12, a gunshot victim arrived at a Tri-Cities hospital and reported several people approached their car sometime after 1 a.m.

The two people in the car later drove away and shots were fired at their car, wounding one of them several times.

Courtesy Google maps