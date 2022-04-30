Wellness Wednesday: Dealing with mental stress

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
Avoiding all social situations may not be possible, but learning to navigate your way around your fears can help. Public speaking or not knowing anyone at a party are two common social situations that may make many people nervous. For some, though, these and other social circumstances can be terrifying.
While stressful situations are inevitable, you can control how you respond. Taking a pause, noticing the stressors, and setting boundaries can help ease the stress. Whether you’re preparing to give a presentation, stuck in traffic and late for an appointment, or have trouble reaching a sustainable work-life balance, stressful situations are all around us.
Caregivers play a vital role in the lives of people unable to care for themselves. Still, caring for others can be inherently stressful. Caregiver stress, also known as caregiver stress syndrome, is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion caregivers experience. They may also experience:. fatigue. stress. anxiety. depression,...
If you sometimes feel paralyzed by fear, you’re not alone. Paralysis is one of the ways our body responds to stress, and there’s ways to manage it. Living with anxiety engages your autonomic nervous system (ANS), also known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. The “freeze” response...
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
The highs and lows of bipolar disorder can be more challenging to manage when symptoms of anxiety coexist. But they are manageable. Anxiety is a natural human emotion. Most people experience it in response to stressful situations or ongoing turmoil. When you live with bipolar disorder, you might feel anxiety...
You might expect to feel your calmest first thing in the morning. After all, you haven't had much time to ruminate about your worries or run into situations that stress you out when you're just waking up. But for many people, those early hours can actually be the most nerve-wracking of the entire day.
Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
Sleep anxiety can adversely impact health. But there are treatment options and simple steps to minimize symptoms. Sometimes, you experience times of high anxiety. Throughout the day, you may face stressful situations that lead to feelings of worry, fear, or nervousness. These are anxiety symptoms and can negatively impact your life when they become severe or difficult to manage.
Psilocybin fosters greater connections between different regions of the brain in depressed people, freeing them up from long-held patterns of rumination and excessive self-focus, according to a new study by scientists at UC San Francisco and Imperial College London. The discovery points toward a general mechanism through which psychedelics may...
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
If you think your antidepressants are numbing your emotions, there are other options you can try. If you’re having limited or muted responses to moments in your everyday life, you may be experiencing emotional blunting. Emotional blunting is when you experience dulled emotions in response to things that would...
When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
Comments / 0