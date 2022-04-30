ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects LB Micah McFadden at No. 146

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants selected Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on Saturday with their first of two fifth-round picks, No. 146 overall. The Giants are also on the clock for pick No. 147. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a fifth-round grade on McFadden in his annual draft guide. He...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

What I would do day 3

From goat to jackass in 24 hours. Welcome to NY Mr. Schoen, the big blue faithful are a passionate albeit sensitive bunch. Pass on players they have been eyeing and you'll be the next Getty in no time flat. Personally I gave up on the team actually selecting who I want. Especially late, it rarely happens. Just learned to root for who they do take, and honestly ask yourself. How many of these sliders actually turn out to be anything in the NFL. Most prove scouts and player personnel right for passing on them.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Pounding The Table for......

So I am sitting here, two hours before the start of Day 3 , and I am envisioning improving the roster of my beloved Giants roster by taking prospects that can fill the roster. And as I sit here, I am wondering........... which would make you happier.......... sitting here with Thibodeaux and Neal, and the following:
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Martinez
Big Blue View

Josh Ezeudu is the Key to the Giants Draft

Assuming Neal and Thibodeaux are as advertised, Ezeudu is the key to this draft. If he delivers, the line is fixed. Feliciano was brought in to play Center because he knows Daboll’s offense and can make the line calls. Very smart by Schoen. The Giants were never drafting a center unless something crazy happened like Linderbaum falling into their laps.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Jets#Draft Picks#American Football#The Athletic#Hoosiers#Acl#Nfl Com
Big Blue View

FWIW - An opinion

Preface this with I'm all in on Schoen/Daboll. Very optimistic for the first time in years. Did not like Reese and gave Gettleman the benefit of the doubt for a couple of weeks until he signed Jonathon Stewart who had nothing in the tank, Solder and Omameh. etc Just terrible.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Just remember

The goal of an NFL Draft is not to ensure that every pick you make is somehow "a steal" according to the public boards. The goal is to make a competent NFL team. Subtle, but important difference. Also, just read Wan'dale did 19 reps on 225 at the Kentucky Pro...
NFL
Big Blue View

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?

I like the optimism, displayed by some posters, but in my heart of hearts I thunk it's misplaced. The Giants we drafted might very well be players that produce for us. They might very well not produce. The trick here is when you do something no one else would have, you BETTER be right. If you're wrong, you could end in OG, CB, and WR hell.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
New York Giants
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Justyn Ross = Victor Cruz?

If you haven’t already check out Justyn Ross a former Clemson star who went undrafted and is still available. He’s got the size and skill to be the workhorse the Giants need to move on from Kenny Golladay. The Giants have the medical resources to evaluate and get this kid right if possible. Best drs in the world here.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy