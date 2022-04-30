Deputies Investigate Crime Allegation At Chester County Middle School

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for the driver of a Mustang after shots were fired on I-85 on Thursday morning. According to deputies, at about 7:15 a.m. the driver of a dark-colored gray, newer model of a Ford Mustang fired shots at a black F-350 truck near Highway 29 Bridge that goes over I-85 northbound.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred near Columbia Avenue on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:33 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 2:33 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the area of Columbia Avenue. The sheriff’s office said, upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating the death of an inmate at the Moss Justice Center in York on Wednesday. In a release, the coroner’s office said it responded to the Moss Justice Center after an inmate jumped from a second story height and was pronounced dead at the scene.
High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
I often wonder what makes people do what they do. Why do people say certain things? Not do certain things? How do people fall into a life of crime? How do people get involved in mind-blowing crimes? Some crimes that people commit even have them sitting on death row. What...
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davie County Sheriff illustrated a timeline of events that culminated in the murder-suicide of a family. According to the Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman, they believe that Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot and killed his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months, and […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
A county coroner in Georgia discovered the bodies of his own parents and teenage son after they were shot to death at a gun range on Friday, police said. The three family members were killed during a robbery at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, about 50 miles outside Atlanta, authorities said.
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shootout that left three teenagers dead on Tuesday night in Rock Hill. Police have arrested Ahmik Coleman and issued two murder warrants against him. He will be charged as an adult. Coleman was sitting in the passenger seat...
Comments / 0