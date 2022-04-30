Jacksonville State University Expanding Child Development Center

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Lee Evancho

Per the JSU public relations department, JSU’s Child Development Center is planning to expand in August, following the university’s 12-month calendar and extending hours to weekdays, 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. Housed within the College of Education and Professional Studies, in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, the center will be relocated to the site of the former Kitty Stone Elementary School. It will serve the children of JSU students, faculty and staff – as well as the community – in four age groups: Infants, Age 1, Age 2, and Age 3. Please complete an interest form if you wish to receive updates on plans for fall. Contact Dr. Christi Trucks with any questions.

