ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State University Expanding Child Development Center

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZxwo_0fPEWq7n00
Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Lee Evancho

Per the JSU public relations department, JSU’s Child Development Center is planning to expand in August, following the university’s 12-month calendar and extending hours to weekdays, 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. Housed within the College of Education and Professional Studies, in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, the center will be relocated to the site of the former Kitty Stone Elementary School. It will serve the children of JSU students, faculty and staff – as well as the community – in four age groups: Infants, Age 1, Age 2, and Age 3. Please complete an interest form if you wish to receive updates on plans for fall. Contact Dr. Christi Trucks with any questions.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Former Nurse Required to Repay $33,000 Teaching Salary Over Billing Error

Two employees of the Chilton County School District in Alabama have been asked to repay tens of thousands in wages earned due to an error in the district’s billing system. Christie Payne, a child nutrition manager at Verbena High School, recently received a letter saying that the district accidentally overpaid her $23,465 over a six-year period dating back to 2016. She can either pay $3,910.90 a year for six years, or $325.91 a month for 72 months.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WVNS

$1.6M gift to WVU football expands educational opportunities via 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia University football’s 5th Quarter Program is expanding to create unique educational opportunities for select student-athletes thanks to a nearly $1.6 million gift from WVU alumni John and Elaine Chambers.  The couple’s latest contribution through the Chambers Family Foundation complements previous philanthropic leadership endeavors designed to advance WVU and the Mountain State through innovative programs, experiential learning, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
AL.com

Alabama offers teachers $1,000 bonus to boost reading instruction

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Thousands of Alabama public school teachers could be eligible for a $1,000 stipend for working on their reading instruction. State education officials say instructors who voluntarily completed the training – two years...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Education
County
Calhoun County, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Faculty Honored at Annual Awards Banquet

Provost Christie Shelton addresses faculty at the annual awards banquet held on the fifth floor of Meehan Hall on April 27.Photo by Austin Tillison. Buffy Lockette, Director of Strategic Communications, shared the JSU News that Jacksonville State held its annual Faculty Awards ceremony on April 27, honoring outstanding faculty, celebrating those who received promotion and tenure, awarding service pins and recognizing those who are retiring.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy