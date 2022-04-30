Steelers take 2nd receiver in Draft in 4th round

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The second time in four picks, the Steelers address their receiver needs. Selecting George Pickens in the second round, now 5’8”, 170-pound receiver Calvin Austin in the fourth round.

Austin is a former walk-on with great speed (4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) that could be used in jet sweeps (Matt Canada) and as a punt returner. He caught 74 passes for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis last year. His 95.8 receiving yards per game ranked 19 th in the NCAA.

He had a pair of 200-yard games, one against Tulsa and another for 239 yards at Arkansas State. Austin had 63 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. The 23-year-old also competed in track and field for Memphis, a second-team All-American in the 4x100 relay. He also competed in the 200m and 4x400m relay.