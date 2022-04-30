ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers take 2nd receiver in Draft in 4th round

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxeEJ_0fPEWlxO00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The second time in four picks, the Steelers address their receiver needs. Selecting George Pickens in the second round, now 5’8”, 170-pound receiver Calvin Austin in the fourth round.

Austin is a former walk-on with great speed (4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) that could be used in jet sweeps (Matt Canada) and as a punt returner.  He caught 74 passes for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis last year.  His 95.8 receiving yards per game ranked 19 th in the NCAA.

He had a pair of 200-yard games, one against Tulsa and another for 239 yards at Arkansas State.  Austin had 63 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.  The 23-year-old also competed in track and field for Memphis, a second-team All-American in the 4x100 relay.  He also competed in the 200m and 4x400m relay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Nfl Combine#Track And Field#American Football#Draft#All American
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cameron Heyward’s awesome reaction to Steelers drafting his brother Connor Heyward in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have a fourth set of brothers on the team. With their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected tight end and fullback Connor Heyward. The Steelers did not enter the draft with a notable need at either position considering Pat Freiermuth and Derek Watt’s current standings on the team. Nonetheless, Heyward is slated to provide Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada with keen versatility on offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star Reacts To His Brother Getting Drafted

The Steelers truly are a family organization. With yesterday’s drafting of Michigan State running back Connor Heyward, Pittsburgh now has four sets of brothers on the team. Heyward is the younger brother of Steelers star defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who had a pretty funny immediate reaction on Twitter to his sibling joining the organization.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy