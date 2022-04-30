ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Najee Harris announces Steelers pick of Memphis' Calvin Austin III from Mexico City

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oBIH_0fPEWiJD00

Former Alabama football and current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris announced the Steelers fourth round selection from Mexico City. Harris announced the selection of Memphis receiver Calvin Austin III with pick No. 138.

Harris was surrounded by Steeler fans who were holding the Mexican flag and waving Terrible Towels. He announced the pick with local Chef Aquiles.

"I'm enjoying myself out here. We got good food out here, and lit," he said before announcing the pick.

Harris ran for 1,200 yards on 307 carries with seven touchdowns during his rookie season with the Steelers. He was voted to the Pro Bowl. Harris won two National Championships at Alabama.

THE PICK:Pros and cons of Pittsburgh Steelers picking Memphis football's Calvin Austin III in 2022 NFL Draft

PHIDARIAN MATHIS:Alabama football's Phidarian Mathis had every hat for 2022 NFL Draft except the one he needed

NFL DRAFT:Who needs Mel Kiper? Alabama football's Brian Robinson Jr. sees patience pay off in NFL Draft

Harris is Alabama's all-time leading rusher with 3,843 career yards and also holds the school record with 46 career rushing touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Memphis, AL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

2017 Alabama football team breaks NFL draft record for most picks from one roster

Phidarian Mathis was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft, No. 47 overall, by the Washington Commanders on Friday, and in doing so, helped Alabama football make NFL history. Mathis became the 39th player taken from Alabama's 2017 team, breaking a tie with 2001 Miami for most draft picks from one college football team. Entering Friday, both the Hurricanes and the Crimson Tide were tied at 38 apiece. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
Person
Najee Harris
The Tuscaloosa News

Brian Robinson Jr. will find familiar faces in Washington, but not a winning culture | Goodbread

DESTIN, Fla. – NFL rookiehood is one tough experience. There's the adjustment to the speed of the game, new schemes to learn, a few different rules to learn – and if all that weren't enough, there's the ever-present rookie razzing. Running favor errands for veterans, picking up their stout dinner tabs and toting their shoulder pads on and off the field in training camp can get old quickly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#Nfl#Mexican#Nfl Draft Harris
AL.com

Nick Saban involved in Birmingham-area fender-bender

Alabama coach Nick Saban was involved a minor car accident Friday afternoon in the Birmingham area, sources told AL.com. A UA spokesman said there were no injuries involved in the wreck. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had no record of the accident, indicating that neither Saban nor the other driver...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every SEC selection in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close and while fans are still reeling from the excitement of the three-day event, college fanbases are beginning to brag about how many draft picks their program was able to produce. Georgia broke a record on the first night by having five...
NFL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy