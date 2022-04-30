ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oprah ‘appalled’ by nation’s reaction to COVID deaths

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkjmX_0fPEWhQU00

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — “I am appalled, I am stunned,” TV icon Oprah Winfrey told Los Angeles Times reporter Marissa Evans in an interview published Friday. “I don’t recognize a country where you’ve lost nearly a million people and there hasn’t been some form of remembering that is significant.”

According to Johns Hopkins University , 993,591 people in the U.S. have died of COVD-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“I mean that there hasn’t been a communal gathering where there is acknowledgment that this has happened to us,” Winfrey continued. “Who are we that there is no acknowledgment, profoundly, in our society that we have lost our loved ones? And at times, we’re not even able to bury our dead. Who are we that we don’t recognize the significance of that acknowledgment?”

U.S. President Joe Biden asked people to take a moment of silence during a speech in February 2021 – less than a year into the pandemic – for the 500,000 lives the virus had claimed at that time. However, NPR noted at the end of 2021 that he pulled back on mentions of COVID-19 deaths as the year progressed.

This February, Biden released a statement marking the 900,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 at that time.

“They were beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters, neighbors, and friends. Each soul is irreplaceable,” he said of the deceased. “We pray for the loved ones they have left behind, and together we keep every family enduring this pain in our hearts.”

The following month, Biden briefly referenced COVID deaths during a State of the Union address .

“You know, we’ve lost so much in COVID-19. Time with one another. The worst of all, the much loss of life,” he said, before discussing the political polarization around the pandemic.

As the omicron variant was fueling an increase of U.S. COVID-19 cases in January, a Pew Research Center poll found that Democrats were more than twice as likely as Republicans to believe coronavirus was a major threat to the health of the population as a whole. According to an Ipsos poll conducted in March, 49% of Republicans are extremely or very concerned about the coronavirus outbreak compared to 80% of Democrats.

“Let’s use this moment to reset,” Biden said last month. “So, stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: a God-awful disease.”

The Ipsos poll found that while people are concerned about COVID-19, very few considered it a crisis in March. In fact, only 9% describe the state of the coronavirus in the U.S. as “a serious crisis” and 17% didn’t see it as a problem at all. Most people (73%) saw it as a manageable problem.

In April new case numbers have steadily gone up, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Even though vaccination efforts and COVID-19 treatments such as Pfizer’s oral antiviral pill have helped reduce deaths, Winfrey told L.A. Times’ Evans – a Black woman who lost her father to COVID-19 – that she is still haunted by those we have already lost, particularly people of color.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, analyses of federal, state, and local data have shown that people of color have experienced a disproportionate burden of cases and deaths,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation .

One story that resonated with Winfrey was about 56-year-old Gary Fowler , a Black man who went to three metro Detroit hospital emergency rooms in the weeks leading up to his death, begging for a coronavirus test. Before dying, he wrote in a journal that he could not breathe.

“I would want people to know at the last minute what I was feeling, what I was thinking, so I’d be probably journaling what those feelings were so that my family would have an idea of what exactly had happened,” Winfrey said.

Fowler’s story inspired her to create “The Color of Care,” documentary about how COVID-19 has exposed racial inequities in the health system. Winfrey’s Harpo Productions helped produce the documentary for The Smithsonian Channel. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Yance Ford, it features interviews with families of color who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“What saddens me most is there hasn’t been an acknowledgment about what we’ve been through,” said Winfrey. “So to grade us on how well we did or didn’t do, or what should have been done, actually, I don’t think at this point serves a purpose. I’m just trying to move forward.”

Some other countries have created memorial tributes for those lost to COVID-19. According to DW News , March 18 is marked as a day of remembrance for those lost in Italy. In the U.K., “ The National COVID Memorial Wall ” can be found in London, painted with hearts.

Apart from Winfrey, others have championed for more acknowledgement for people we have lost due to the pandemic in the U.S., including the grassroots group Marked by COVID , which has called for a national holiday and permanent memorials.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pew Research Center#Los Angeles Times#Johns Hopkins University#Npr#American
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MassLive.com

Democrats and Biden administration face major dilemma at the Mexico border (Editorial

When even Senate Democrats begin rebelling against a White House move on immigration, you know the policy needs to be reconsidered. President Joe Biden wants to end use of a measure that allowed migrants to be expelled from our nation without recourse. Using what is known as Title 42 authority, migrants can be returned to their country of origin without being given the opportunity to seek asylum. These provisions were put into place when Donald Trump was president, and have since been renewed by Biden. But the administration decided that Title 42 has had its day and had planned to end the pandemic-era measure in late May.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Washington Post writer: Elizabeth Warren is 'stirring up an intra-party feud' to say 'I told you so'

A contributing columnist for the Washington Post said that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was "stirring up an intra-party feud" to say "I told you so" in a Monday piece. In his piece, Matt Bai opened by noting Warren was a professor at Harvard Law and that "with unshakeable self-certainty, she lends the presumption of intellectual rigor to every argument she makes."
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTAL

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who they are

(STACKER) The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy