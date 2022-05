The New England Patriots had a desperate need for speed entering the 2022 NFL Draft. So, they went and got the fastest wide receiver in this year's class. The Patriots moved up from No. 54 to No. 50 overall to select Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round. Thornton ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Scouting Combine (tops among all receivers) and had an excellent senior season for the Bears, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

