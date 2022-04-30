Texans take Florida RB Dameon Pierce No. 107 overall in Round 4 of 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans addressed running back in a meaningful way for the first time in the Nick Caserio era.

The Texans picked former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce with the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

Houston has a veteran-heavy presence in the running back room with Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, and Marlon Mack. However, the infusion of youth with Pierce gives the Texans’ run game some fresher legs to carry the rock.

Pierce generated 547 yards and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries through 13 games with Florida last season.

The 5-10, 215-pound running back is the first one taken by Houston since 2017 when the club picked Texas’ D’Onta Foreman with the No. 89 overall pick in Round 3.