Memphis, TN

NFL Draft: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III selected 138th overall by Pittsburgh Steelers

By Steve Helwick
underdogdynasty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 16, 2019 was a memorable day in the life of Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III. After a breakout 5-reception, 81-yard performance against Houston, the walk-on receiver was rewarded with a scholarship. April 30, 2022 was another memorable day for Austin. The two-time All-AAC standout was rewarded with...

www.underdogdynasty.com

