The Gray Man — release date, cast, interviews, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans spy thriller

The Gray Man is a blockbuster action thriller coming to cinemas then Netflix shortly after. There are some big name stars too, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

The movie follows a former CIA mercenary Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted down across the globe. Based on the book series by Mark Greaney , and directed by the Russo Brothers Anthony and Joe ( Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame ), the big budget movie follows Sierra Six as he attempts to shake off the dogged pursuit of his former cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, who will stop at nothing to see him eliminated. Look out for Ana de Armas playing loyal and rule-abiding CIA Agent Dani.

"We're big fans of the spy genre, and we're always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh," says co-director Anthony Russo. "There was a great idea at the centre of this book, where it's not just about being a spy, but being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity — and yourself.”

So here’s everything you need to know about The Gray Man arriving at cinemas and Netflix.

The Gray Man on Netflix is a chase movie with plenty of thrills and spills. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Gray Man will launch at cinemas on July 15 2022 but if you’d rather watch it from the comfort of your home on a TV streaming service, then it will premiere worldwide on Netflix on July 22 2022.

The Gray Man is coming soon! (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for The Gray Man?

Yes! The Gray Man has its first official full trailer which you can watch below. There was also early teaser trailer clip (also below) released by Netflix shows former agent Sierra Six being told, “if you go down this road, the CIA, the FBI they’re all going to come for you.” And it looks as though that was no idle threat. With helicopter chases, martial arts, explosions and some serious weaponry, The Gray Man promises to be an extremely high-octane affair.

The Gray Man plot

In The Gray Man , Ryan Gosling plays Court Gentry, who was plucked out of prison and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become a ruthless, highly skilled ‘agency-sanctioned merchant of death’ given the codename Sierra Six. But when he unwittingly uncovers dark secrets about his own agency, the tables are turned and he’s forced to go on the run. His former colleague, the psychopathic Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) puts a bounty on his head leaving Six pursued across the globe by international assassins. And the only person he can trust is fellow agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) who has his back, no matter how dangerous.

Chris Evans is ready for action in The Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Gray Man cast — Ryan Gosling on playing CIA operative Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six

Ryan Gosling plays the highly skilled mercenary, CIA operative Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six. As he becomes a target for the CIA, Six finds himself being hunted by his old colleagues, as CIA handler Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) places an enormous bounty on his head and sends a fleet of international assassins to kill him.

"It’s the first time in his life that Six has had any kind of power," says Gosling. ‘He was powerless as a child to a very domineering father, he was powerless to the prison system, and then powerless to the CIA. So, even though the stakes are heightened, his story is very relatable because all he wants is to have some kind of control over his own life."

The psychotic Hansen lasted less than six months with the CIA before being dismissed for unauthorised torture, so when CIA group chief Denny Carmichael ( Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page) re-hires him to hunt down Six he jumps at the chance.

"Initially, Hansen is hired just to retrieve this asset that Six has stolen by any means necessary," says Gosling. "But it stops being a job and becomes almost uncomfortably personal. Whereas Six gets no sense of satisfaction from his work, it’s very personal for Hansen. Eventually he abandons the pretence of it being a job and becomes obsessed with beating Six."

Ryan first found fame as a child star in Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club and went on to appear in series such as Goosebumps and Young Hercules. He hit the big-time with the film The Notebook and has gone on to star as Neil Armstrong in First Man , Drive, Crazy, Stupid Love, Drive, Blue Valentine, The Ides of March, Blade Runner 2049 and the huge hit La La Land . He will play Ken in the movie Barbie, due for release next year.

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, in the Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ryan Gosling starring as astronaut Neil Armstrong in The First Man. (Image credit: Film4)

Chris Evans on playing Lloyd Hansen

Chris Evans plays crazed CIA agent Lloyd Hansen. For Evans, the chance to link up with the Russo brothers, with whom he worked on Avengers: Endgame , was a chance not to be missed. After playing heroic Captain America in a string of Marvel blockbusters, he was delighted to take on the role of a villain.

Chris says: "Hansen is at his most dangerous when he’s at his most friendly. I was really drawn to Lloyd because I don’t get the opportunity to play those types of roles often. I don’t think that’s how I’m seen. But as an actor, you’re dying to do stuff like that. I don’t get the opportunity to play these types of roles often.

The Avengers star Chris plays Captain America and also starred in Defending Jacob , Knives Out and F antastic Four . He will also be voicing Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming movie Lightyear .

Chris Evans is The Gray Man villain Lloyd Hansen. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ana de Armas as Dani

Ana de Armas, who plays Six’s fellow agent Dani, also appeared with Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out . She played Paloma in last year’s Bond movie, No Time To Die and starred in Blade Runner 2049 , alongside her The Gray Man co-star Ryan. She’s also starred in Deep Water, War Dogs, The Informer and will play Norma Jean/Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde .

Ana de Armas as Dani in The Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page on playing Denny Carmichael

English actor Regé-Jean Page is also starring in The Gray Man , playing underhand agent Denny Carmichael. The ruthless CIA Group Chief with rapier wit and a lack of scruples hires Lloyd to hunt down Six.

"This is a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns and falling out of aeroplanes!" says Regé-Jean.

His role in Netflix period drama Bridgerton series 1 playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, made Regé-Jean a worldwide name, which has put him in the frame for becoming the next James Bond. Page made his US debut playing Chicken George in the History Channel big budget miniseries remake of Roots .

Regé-Jean Page plays Carmichael in The Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in season 1 of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy and Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy

Also starring in The Gray Man is Billy Bob Thornton ( Monster’s Ball ) who plays Six’s handler Donald Fitzroy. After creating the Sierra programme that handled operatives like Six, the ultimate company man retired to care for his orphaned niece, Claire.

"Fitzroy looks at Six almost like a son, but it can be a very cold business they’re in and you have to make tough decisions sometimes..." teases Billy.

Claire Fitzroy is played by Julia Butters. Donald Fitzroy’s 12-year-old niece has lost her parents and is battling a heart condition, but she knows she can always count on her uncle and Six.

"Six and Claire are really good friends," says Julia. "They are helping each other out emotionally and they know they need each other."

Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy meeting up with Six. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Gray Man?

Other stars of The Gray Man include Jessica Henwick ( Game of Thrones , Star Wars: The Force Awakens ), Indian actor Dhanush, Wagner Moura ( Elite Squad) and Alfre Woodard ( 12 Years A Slave ).

