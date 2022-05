Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 257 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. During the 2021 season, Hayes started all 13 of OU’s games at left guard and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press. Pro Football Focus also named him to its conference second team.

