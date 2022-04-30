Twitter reacts to the Texans' selection of Dameon Pierce in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft

The Houston Texans addressed running back with the selection of former Florida Gator Dameon Pierce with the No. 107 pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

Houston has a veteran running back room with Rex Burkhead as the de facto chairman of the committee. Other members include Royce Freeman and Marlon Mack.

Pierce isn’t a reclamation project or looking to revitalize his career; he is just getting started. The 547 yards and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries through 13 games in 2021 provides a glimpse as to what he could contribute in the backfield.

