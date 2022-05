FLINT, MI -- The city has embraced six women for their contributions to Flint, setting up a home for six bronze sculptures molded in their honor. The busts of Sybyl Atwood, the late Olive Beasley, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Claressa Shields, Edith Spencer, and the late Frances Wilson Thompson were dedicated on Thursday, April 28, and are on display in the front lobby of City Hall.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO