Newest Chiefs Hall of Honor member Kimble Anders provides a lesson for many players taken in the NFL Draft:. Career paths can take detours. Find a way to adjust. Most of Anders’ production over his 10-year NFL career — all with the Chiefs — came as a fullback. That position didn’t exist at Houston, where he played on the same college team as Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO