Watch Justin Bieber’s “Honest” Music Video

With Justin Bieber gearing up for his next release, he’s doing it with a new, expanded team around him. The artist, who has spent his entire career at the Universal Music Group, has been on the Def Jam roster since the label returned to standalone status in 2014 following the breakup of the Island Def Jam Music Group. But now, he’s building out a super team chosen from a mix of Def Jam and UMG executives, including some from Republic Records, to work on his next release, which began rolling out today with his new single “Honest” featuring Don Toliver under the umbrella of Def Jam/Universal Records.
Comments / 0