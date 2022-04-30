Toms River's Field of Dreams, NJ's 1st rec. facility designed for children with disabilities, opens
Toms River's Field of Dreams, New Jersey's 1st recreational facility designed for children with disabilities, opened Saturday. It was the brainchild of Christian Kane , a teacher whose son, Gavin, sustained severe brain trauma in a car accident in 2012. The five-year project was made possible through donations, the township, and other sources. A grand opening ceremony was held Saturday at noon and it was opened to the public at 3 p.m.
