Toms River, NJ

Toms River's Field of Dreams, NJ's 1st rec. facility designed for children with disabilities, opens

 2 days ago

Toms River's Field of Dreams, New Jersey's 1st recreational facility designed for children with disabilities, opened Saturday.

It was the brainchild of Christian Kane , a teacher whose son, Gavin, sustained severe brain trauma in a car accident in 2012.

The five-year project was made possible through donations, the township, and other sources.

A grand opening ceremony was held Saturday at noon and it was opened to the public at 3 p.m.

