Orangeburg, SC

HBCU Draft: CB Decobie Durant Selected by Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant has been drafted by the Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams.

Durant was a South Carolina State defense member that gave Jackson State's offense fits in the Celebration Bowl.

Durant was a South Carolina State defense member that gave Jackson State's offense fits in the Celebration Bowl.

Durant is a shutdown corner . He has excellent speed being clocked at 4.38 seconds during the NFL Combine. Durant was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He had 37 total and 29 solo tackles. He led the conference with 14 passes defended.

Decobie Durant; Credit: SCS Athletics

His leadership and experience helped South Carolina State win the MEAC championship and the Celebration Bowl making the Bulldogs national HBCU champions. Durant's quickness, tackling ability, and cover skills make him a bright prospect.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

Be sure to check out our NFL Draft Hub for even more HBCU Legends draft coverage!

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage

Comments / 0

