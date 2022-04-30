HBCU Draft: CB Decobie Durant Selected by Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams

South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant has been drafted by the Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams.

South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant has been drafted by the Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams at No. 142 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Durant was a South Carolina State defense member that gave Jackson State's offense fits in the Celebration Bowl.

Durant is a shutdown corner . He has excellent speed being clocked at 4.38 seconds during the NFL Combine. Durant was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He had 37 total and 29 solo tackles. He led the conference with 14 passes defended.

Decobie Durant; Credit: SCS Athletics

His leadership and experience helped South Carolina State win the MEAC championship and the Celebration Bowl making the Bulldogs national HBCU champions. Durant's quickness, tackling ability, and cover skills make him a bright prospect.

