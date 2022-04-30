Joshua Williams Becomes First HBCU Player Drafted in 2022 NFL Draft

Joshua Williams is the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joshua Williams is the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Williams at No. 135 overall in the fourth round.

Williams is a phenomenal athlete and compete with big and strong wide receivers. The FSU Bronco alum could be the steal of the draft. He stands 6-3 and has the ability to stay on an island or play the nickel back. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Fayetteville Pro Day.

Williams competed against some of the best players at the Senior Bowl. He was the only Division II player to perform in this postseason all-star game. Williams has good size and length as a cornerback. The Broncos’ standout received All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors had 31 total tackles and three interceptions. He’s coming off a big year.

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.

Be sure to check out our NFL Draft Hub for even more HBCU Legends draft coverage!

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage