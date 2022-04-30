ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Williams Becomes First HBCU Player Drafted in 2022 NFL Draft

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

Joshua Williams is the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Williams at No. 135 overall in the fourth round.

Williams is a phenomenal athlete and compete with big and strong wide receivers. The FSU Bronco alum could be the steal of the draft. He stands 6-3 and has the ability to stay on an island or play the nickel back. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Fayetteville Pro Day.

Williams competed against some of the best players at the Senior Bowl. He was the only Division II player to perform in this postseason all-star game. Williams has good size and length as a cornerback. The Broncos’ standout received All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors had 31 total tackles and three interceptions. He’s coming off a big year.

Jesse Oglesby
1d ago

These outstanding players from HBCU schools are underrated. Back in the 60's and 70's HBCU were heavily drafted by NFL teams and many of these players are in the NFL Hall Of Fame.

Leachim Semaj
1d ago

Drafted 135 overall by the Chiefs, but mentioned the roles he could play for Ron Rivera who is the coach of the team no longer called the Redskins..? KC is coached by Andy Reid, and the DC is not Ron Rivera either.. clarity here please?.. Good luck to you kid.. hope u have a great career in the NFL..

Sanuel Hilliard
1d ago

Congrats! There are soooo many great players at HBCU schools that are NOT given the opportunity!

