2022 NFL Draft scouting report: QB Sam Howell, Commanders

With the 144th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected UNC quarterback Sam Howell.

The 21-year-old North Carolina native arrives in the NFL after a highly productive career with his home-state Tar Heels.

In three years, all spent as starter, Howell accounted for 92 passing touchdowns to just 23 interceptions -- a ratio of exactly 4:1 -- and added 17 more touchdowns in the running game.

Here's everything else you need to know:

Measurables: 6'1"/220

School: North Carolina

2021 stats: 12 games; 217 completions on 347 attempts (62.5%), 3,056 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions; 183 rushing attempts for 828 yards; 4.5 yards per carry; 11 rushing touchdowns

Accolades: 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention; 2020 Second-Team All-ACC; 2019 Third-Team All-ACC; 2019 ACC Rookie of the Year; 2019 Military Bowl MVP

Strengths:

- Standout athleticism

- Dual-threat talent

- Plus makeup and feel for the game

- Extends plays with his legs and looks for big shots downfield

- Strong, sturdy build allows him to break tackles as a ballcarrier

Weaknesses:

- Not a refined passer

- Awkward, long throwing mechanics

- Questionable accuracy

- Seems to lock onto receivers and telegraph his throws at times

NFL comp: Howell seems to be in the mold of a Jalen Hurts type of dangerous dual-threat quarterback, but like Hurts he may need both time and a system tailored to his game in order to develop.

What experts are saying:

"Howell isn't wired for or suited to a ball-control passing attack and might need a vertical passing scheme capable of creating explosive plays in order to succeed." -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"We view Howell as being capable of winning a backup job right away and a candidate to receive late-season audition starts as a rookie if he goes to a team out of contention." -- Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

Tape:

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram