Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Willams in 4th round of NFL Draft

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to reload the team's secondary by selecting Fayetteville St. defensive back Joshua Williams with the No. 135 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams, an HBCU All-American, becomes the first Division II Fayetteville St. Broncos' first NFL draftee since 1976.

Consistently assigned to the opposition’s best receiver, Williams had 34 tackles (22 solo), two interceptions and 13 pass breakups as a junior in 2019. After the CIAA’s 2020 football season was canceled due to COVID-19, Williams returned with 31 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions with a pick-six, and six pass breakups as a senior in 2021 as the Broncos went 8-2

At 6'3", Williams has the ideal size for an NFL corner and he's a willing tackler who does a good job recognizing and reacting to the run. Posting a 36.5" vertical, Williams possesses the athleticism and range desired at the position.

A 6.18 NFL.com grade tags him as as an above average backup who could eventually become a starter in the Chiefs secondary.