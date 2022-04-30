ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Willams in 4th round of NFL Draft

By Justin Parrish
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0uHz_0fPEUtqO00

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to reload the team's secondary by selecting Fayetteville St. defensive back Joshua Williams with the No. 135 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams, an HBCU All-American, becomes the first Division II Fayetteville St. Broncos' first NFL draftee since 1976.

Consistently assigned to the opposition’s best receiver, Williams had 34 tackles (22 solo), two interceptions and 13 pass breakups as a junior in 2019. After the CIAA’s 2020 football season was canceled due to COVID-19, Williams returned with 31 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions with a pick-six, and six pass breakups as a senior in 2021 as the Broncos went 8-2

At 6'3", Williams has the ideal size for an NFL corner and he's a willing tackler who does a good job recognizing and reacting to the run. Posting a 36.5" vertical, Williams possesses the athleticism and range desired at the position.

A 6.18 NFL.com grade tags him as as an above average backup who could eventually become a starter in the Chiefs secondary.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
ARLINGTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

2022 NFL Draft l Ojabo goes to Ravens with 45th pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Hbcu#All American#Division Ii#Nfl Com
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy