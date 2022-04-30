U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was in Lebanon Saturday evening along with Senate candidate Josh Mandel as the latest stop in their "Faith and Freedom" rally.

Cruz and Mandel were in Dayton on Friday and continued Saturday, appearing in Toledo and Columbus.

Vance on offensive: Senate race: J.D. Vance says Josh Mandel 'declared war' on Trump after anti-Vance ad runs

The Lebanon rally was held at 6 p.m. at Solid Rock Church.

The event invited "Trump warriors" who believe in fighting for election integrity, Judeo-Christian values, protecting life, and a "Trump America First" agenda to attend.

Senate candidate J.D. Vance also hosted events in Ohio on Saturday.

Vance appeared in West Chester Township along with U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

That meet and greet event was heat Lori's Roadhouse.

On April 15, President Trump endorsed Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Ohio's primary election is on May 3. There are seven Republican and three Democrat candidates vying for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman's seat.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for Josh Mandel in Lebanon Saturday, Vance hits West Chester