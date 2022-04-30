Report: Georgia transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead commits to Tennessee Lady Vols

The Tennessee Lady Vols' roster for next season is now complete with the commitment of Jillian Hollingshead on Saturday according to a report by 247Sports.

The former Georgia Bulldog entered the transfer portal in April after the departure of coach Joni Taylor , who took the head coaching job at Texas A&M. Hollingshead averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20 games her freshman season, but was held out of many due to illness and swelling in her knee.

Hollingshead scored 15 points in as many minutes in Georgia's NCAA first-round win over Dayton, the most points scored by a Georgia freshman in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. She played a season-high 27 minutes in Georgia's upset over No. 2 NC State, scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds. Hollingshead also won back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week awards.

The 6-foot-5 forward brings great size to back up rising senior Tamari Key. Hollingshead is a versatile post player, too, with the ability to shoot the three and handle the ball.

Tennessee recruited Hollingshead out of high school, but the Powder Springs, Ga., native elected to stay closer to home originally. She was the No. 5 forward and the No. 37 overall prospect by espnW in the 2021 class

Hollingshead fills Tennessee's last roster spot to complete Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper's largest roster of her tenure. UT will have 15 scholarship players plus walk-on Edie Darby. The last time Tennessee had 15 players on its roster was the 2004-05 season, which was Lady Vol great Candace Parker's freshman year.

But a full roster makes sense with how deep Harper plays into her reserves and the streak of injuries that took out four key players throughout the 2021-22 season.

Hollingshead is the fourth McDonald's All-American joining the roster. Jordan Horston was the Lady Vols' lone All-American the past three seasons. With the additions of Rickea Jackson out of Mississippi State and incoming freshman Justine Pissott, UT now has four former All-Americans.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Report: Georgia transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead commits to Tennessee Lady Vols