In person voter turnout low for Caddo Schools millage rate renewal elections

Not many voters have showed up to the polls for today’s elections for the proposed Caddo School District millage rate renewals said poll workers at two Shreveport polling locations.

At Southern University Shreveport, nine voters participated by 10:30 am, while five voters participated at Betty Virginia Park Recreation Center by noon.

Mike Richards said at least two of the five voters at Betty Virginia were poll workers. Richards was one of those voting poll workers.

The Caddo ballot has three initiatives on it that would each allow taxation to continue for the support of the school district’s teacher pay, facility maintenance, classroom technology, upkeep of bus fleets, and other everyday operations.

Combined, the millage rates generate $65 million annually for the Caddo school district.

Richards said all of the renewals received his approval, but most important to him was teacher pay.

“All of the states around us seem to pay better,” Richards said. “If we match them we can get some better teachers around here.”

Linda Gipson, who voted at SUSLA, was a Pre-K teacher for 22 years. She saw first hand the improvement the millage rates made for the ease of doing her job, which is why she voted for all three renewals, she said.

“When it’s for the schools and first responders, I think they deserve everything they get,” Gipson said.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, 5,992 people participated in early voting. Of that total, 5,604 people submitted absentee ballots; 3,512 of those people were registered Democrats and 1,927 were registered Republicans.

The LSOS had not released the results of those early votes by publication time.

