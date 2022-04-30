ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

In person voter turnout low for Caddo Schools millage rate renewal elections

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago

Not many voters have showed up to the polls for today’s elections for the proposed Caddo School District millage rate renewals said poll workers at two Shreveport polling locations.

At Southern University Shreveport, nine voters participated by 10:30 am, while five voters participated at Betty Virginia Park Recreation Center by noon.

Mike Richards said at least two of the five voters at Betty Virginia were poll workers. Richards was one of those voting poll workers.

The Caddo ballot has three initiatives on it that would each allow taxation to continue for the support of the school district’s teacher pay, facility maintenance, classroom technology, upkeep of bus fleets, and other everyday operations.

Combined, the millage rates generate $65 million annually for the Caddo school district.

Richards said all of the renewals received his approval, but most important to him was teacher pay.

“All of the states around us seem to pay better,” Richards said. “If we match them we can get some better teachers around here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wF1G3_0fPEUl1o00

Linda Gipson, who voted at SUSLA, was a Pre-K teacher for 22 years. She saw first hand the improvement the millage rates made for the ease of doing her job, which is why she voted for all three renewals, she said.

“When it’s for the schools and first responders, I think they deserve everything they get,” Gipson said.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, 5,992 people participated in early voting. Of that total, 5,604 people submitted absentee ballots; 3,512 of those people were registered Democrats and 1,927 were registered Republicans.

The LSOS had not released the results of those early votes by publication time.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: In person voter turnout low for Caddo Schools millage rate renewal elections

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Councilman Says He Is Running for Re-Election

From the political world today, Shreveport District D Councilman Grayson Boucher has announced he will seek re-election to the city council this fall. Boucher made the announcement on KEEL Friday morning. But Boucher did say this was a tough decision. Many in the community thought he would not be getting in the race, but he tells us he wants to continue to serve to be a "conservative watchdog" for Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo schools hold job fair to meet teacher shortage

SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Parish schools held a job fair Thursday to fill their ranks with new teachers. They're looking to hire more than 200 new educators. There were hundreds in attendance at the job fair, which was hosted by Broadmoor Stem Academy. Teachers, administrators and possible future teachers filed into the gym.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Fuel charge added to Texarkana garbage collection fees

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting May 1 and continuing through the end of the year, Texarkana residents will have a fuel charge added to their garbage collection bills. A unanimous decision was made last week by the City Board of Directors to add a small charge to compensate the city’s three trash haulers for the recent spike in gasoline prices.
TEXARKANA, AR
