ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas 16-year-old was shot killed, mother's boyfriend charged with her murder

By WRAL
WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Texas jury delivers guilty verdict for a man accused of killing a 7-year-old

Texas jury delivers guilty verdict for a man accused of killing a 7-year-old A Texas mother is breathing a sigh of relief after a jury delivered a guilty verdict for the man convicted of killing her daughter. 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes lost her life to a drive-by shooting 3 years ago. Brooke Taylor reports on all the twists and turns the case took to land on Friday's verdict.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Chrome#Violent Crime
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WRAL

Amber Alert: 17-year-old boy missing in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza, a 17-year-old last seen in Winston-Salem. Gasga-Espinoza is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Police investigating deadly shooting at a party in Clinton

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police investigating deadly shooting at a party in Clinton. Sampson County authorities are looking into a shooting that left one dead and three others injured...
CLINTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy