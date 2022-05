Back in December of 2021, it was announced that former NBA star and ESPN personality Jalen Rose would be getting divorced from Molly Qerim, who is the moderator and host of ESPN's First Take. For many years, they were a power couple of sorts at the network, and while they are now separated, the two have continued to have a cordial working relationship. Unfortunately, many fans and bystanders have been floating around rumors that are truly outrageous.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO