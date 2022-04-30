Inmates attempt to escape from Whitley County Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – At 10:16 p.m. on Friday, Williamsburg Police Department responded to reports of inmates attempting to escape Whitley County Detention Center.

Williamsburg Police Department confirmed all inmates have been accounted for and the incident is currently under investigation. FOX 56 reached out for more information and was told more information would be made available as early as Monday.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has also confirmed the situation is under control. According to the sheriff’s department, there were no reported injuries and there is no threat or danger to the public.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing, so stay with FOX 56 for all the latest updates.

