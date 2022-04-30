ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

LOCAL GYMNASTICS: Bartlesville club qualifies three for top national competitions

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago

Consistency of excellence thy name is the Bartlesville Gymnastics Club.

Once again, the 60-plus-year-old organization — actually, fittingly, in its 66th year — will be represented on the highest level of USA Gymnastics competition.

Raynie Ketcher and Aiyannah Oliver both have qualified to compete in the Level 9 Western championships, to be hosted this year by Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kylee Greene is making a return trip — for the last time as a prepster — to a prestigious Level 10 national competition.

Although these three ascended the highest in Level 9 and Level 10 regional battles, several other BGC stalwarts also competed hard in the junior national/national qualifiers.

The Level 9 regionals took place in Plano, Texas, and included the elite crop of competitors from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado.

BGC competitors in this regional included: Ketcher (Junior A), Oliver (Senior 8) and Lydia Pierce (Junior 3).

Four BGC Level 10 grace & grit warriors participated in the Level 10 regional — Lisa Smith (Junior B), Mallory Stephens (Junior F), Isa Highfield (Junior E) and Greene (Senior D).

Following is a breakdown of each BGC member’s performance at the regionals. Included are comments by BGC Executive Director Lorrie Bertolet.

——

RAYNIE KETCHER (Level 9, Junior A): Ketcher powered to second place All-Around (37.75) and place in the top 10 on each of the four events (vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

She made her highest finish on the floor (3rd, 9.4).Bertolet quote: “Raynie did an outstanding job. (She) hit all four routines and was very impressive to watch. … She always works hard in the gym and we could not be more pleased with her placement.”

AIYANNAH OLIVER (Level 9, Senior 8): Oliver punched her ticket to Salt Lake City by finishing fourth All-Around (35.45), including a second-place spot on the beam (9.075). She also came in third

on the floor. Bertolet quote: “Aiyannah had an amazing competition with a few ups and downs, but she did what she needed to do. We could not be more proud of Aiyannah, as she is a senior and Westerns will be her last competition with us.”

——

LYDIA PIERCE (Level 9, Junior 3): Pierce posted a 35.325 All-Around score while recording her highest finish on the floor (13th). Bertolet quote: Lydia really had a great meet. Beam did not go well for her, but she did not let that bother her. She went on to do one of her best floor routines and had her personal best on the vault (9.4) and the bars (9.0).”

——

LISA SMITH (Level 10, Junior B floor and beam specialist): Smith powered to fifth on the beam (9.35) and eighth on the floor. Bertolet quote: “Lise was first up the entire competition on the beam. (She) did an amazing beam routine, perhaps the best of her season. Then she went to the floor and just rocked it. We are so proud of … her journey of learning how to compete.”

——

MALLORY STEPHENS (Level 10, Junior F): Stephens posted her best score on the vault (9.05). Bertolet quote: “Mallory is quite an athlete and this was her first year at Level 10. She has been dealing with an injury, which has taken away some training time. But we are still very proud of her performance and her willingness to work through the hard times.”

——

ISA HIGHFIELD (Level 10, Junior E): Highfield came in 11th on the beam (9.225) and 12th on the floor (8.95) to pick up a medal for both. Bertolet quote: “This was isa’s first year to do Level 10 and she medaled on two events. Isa is our steady Eddie — she is very consistent. She took a fall on the bars but still did an amazing job. … We can’t wait (to) see all of the new improvements she makes.”

——

KYLEE GREENE (Level 10, Senior D): Greene burst to third place All-Around (37.825) while posting her highest showings on the vault (3rd, 9.725) and the floor (3rd, 9.575). Bertolet quote: “Kylee has

been competing for over 10 years. It has been a joy to see her evolve into this strong, confident athlete. … I was filled with joy watching her compete on each event knowing that she is ready to move on and compete in college.” Next up, Green competes in the 2022 Women’s Development Program National Championships hosted by USA Gymnastics.

Examiner Enterprise

Rising above

Just shy of 18, Tina Owens has already proven she has what it takes to rise above any obstacles that stand in her way. The Barnsdall High School honor student has worked a full-time job to help support her family at times but will still be graduating as a valedictorian with nearly 25 college credits.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
