2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson picked by the Dallas Cowboys

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Ferguson wrapped up a strong five-year career with the Wisconsin Badgers this past fall.

On Saturday, the Madison native carried out a long-time dream by being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 129.

The beloved tight end represents the third Wisconsin selection of the weekend, joining Leo Chenal who went to the Kansas City Chiefs , and Logan Bruss who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams .

Ferguson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches, and he finished his career at Wisconsin with 145 receptions for 1,618 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Congratulations to Jake, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

Name : Jake Ferguson

Position : tight end

Jersey number : No. 84

Hometown : Madison, Wisconsin

High school : Madison Memorial High School

Recruiting information : 3-star prospect

College major : Communication Arts

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-5

Weight : 250 pounds

Arms : 32 5/8"

Hands : 9 1/2"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash : 4.71 (Pro Day)

20-yard shuttle : 4.48

3-cone : 7.03

Broad jump : 118"

Vertical jump : 34.5" (Pro Day)

Bench press : 15 reps

