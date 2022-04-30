ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots select Bailey Zappe: Scouting report, things to know about New England's newest QB

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in four years, the New England Patriots will leave the NFL Draft with a quarterback. This time, it's Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe, who the club has taken with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round. Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky this past...

