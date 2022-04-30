'Springfield's original optimist' died in explosion at Allen Cigar Store in 1929

“Springfield’s original optimist” died in a soda fountain explosion on Sept. 7, 1929.

Matt Reavley was an employee and part-owner of the Allen Cigar Store, which at the time had operated for 20 years on the northwest corner of Sixth and Monroe streets. He was carbonating water for the store’s soda fountain when the blast occurred, the Illinois State Journal said.

“Reavley had been mixing syrups and connecting tanks in the basement.

“He apparently had begun work on placing the tanks in position to be used to charge the water for the soda fountain in the store when the blast took place. His right arm was severed above the elbow by the explosion, and pieces of metal from the tank caused severe lacerations and bruises on his body and right side.”

A Journal editorial a couple days later awarded Reavley the title of “Springfield’s original optimist.”

Reavley “for years had dispensed soft drinks, optimism and good cheer, quenching thirst and gloomy spirits,” the Journal said. “From behind his soda fountain counter he met all men equally, shared their joys and sorrows and radiated good will to all.”

Reavley’s partner, John Kohlbecker, kept the store in operation after Reavley’s death.

The Allen Cigar Store (its formal name, although most people called it “Allen’s”) was at Sixth and Monroe from 1908 to 1987. While it did a good trade in cigars, especially in its early years, the shop was most popular as a lunch counter.

The store’s founder and namesake was Thomas Allen, who opened it after working as a cigar maker and merchandiser for years in Springfield. The incorporation papers said the business’s object was “to wholesale and retail cigars, tobacco and smokers’ articles and to conduct billiard and pool rooms.”

Kohlbecker and Reavley took over the store after a protracted court battle in 1922 over whether Allen was competent to handle his affairs. The controversy was rendered moot a few months later; Allen died in February 1923.

Matt Reavley’s son, Edward “Cousin Eddie” Reavley, bought out Kohlbecker in 1933. Reavley’s wife, Nora “Tiny” Reavley, joined the business in 1950.

The Reavleys were an example of what togetherness could accomplish, State Journal-Register columnist Pauline Telford wrote when they retired in 1974.

“(T)heir happiness and satisfaction with each other created an atmosphere of such pleasantness that customers came to look upon Allen’s as a regular stopping place, if only for a cup of coffee.

“Eddie has never met a “stranger.” Those who might have been accounted as such are addressed as “cousin” or “cuz.”

“You think that could have been a bit corny?

“Not if you’ve ever been a stranger, yourself. …

“’Cousin Eddie’ is said to have the best ‘on the run’ lunches, and even, at one time, baseball pools, punch boards, and beer and whiskey drinkers, when the store carried a liquor license. … and Eddie carried a bottle of Old Grand Dad or Old Fitzgerald on the shelf.

“Its reputation for good clean food and delicious sodas, along with good companionship, has long been identified with that Sixth and Monroe corner. The Reavleys and their Allen’s Cigar Store will be sorely missed.

“But oh! the good memories they are leaving behind.”

After the Reavleys, Allen Cigar went through a series of short-term owners until 1987, when the shop finally closed.

Originally published on SangamonLink.org, online encyclopedia of the Sangamon County Historical Society.