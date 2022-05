EAGLE — The Idaho offense led 8-5 after the first quarter but was outmatched for much of Saturday’s Vandal football spring scrimmage Saturday, before 2,205 at Eagle High. The Vandal defense prevailed, 61-26, in a modified scoring format used for game, moved to the Boise area due to renovations being made at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO