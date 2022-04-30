City looks to phase in pay increases for government employees

The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider approving raises for 77% of government employees with implementation broken into phases over 2.5 years.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

In a first reading, the commission passed the updated classification and compensation system recommended by AGH Consulting with a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta voted against it.

For the final vote, administrators provided commissioners with information on the phasing of the salary implementation.

Meeting documents show that salaries with an increase of $20,000 or below per year will receive the full adjustment at midyear 2022, which will impact 234 positions.

Salaries with an increase greater than $20,000 per year will receive phased adjustments. Of those, 12 salaries will receive a final adjustment between $2,000 and $8,000 in midyear 2023.

Also, three salaries increases over $30,000 will be split proportionally over two adjustments, one in midyear 2023 and the final adjustment in 2024. Under the proposed phasing, the full budget impact of increases would be in January 2025.

Based on a consultant’s recommendation, city administrators support giving raises to 77% of city government employees, which would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.

Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get a 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.

On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of the pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.

Manhattan

Development Code

Commissioners will consider amending the Manhattan Development Code. which the commission passed in December. City Manager Ron Fehr said the amendments are for items that did not get carried from the old development code to the new one. Some of the amendments deal with restoring building coverage standards and prohibiting parking in front yards.

“A lot of that is just kind of catching up on with some things that should have been carried through but were overlooked as we developed this new code system,” Fehr said.

Ordinance Changes

Commissioners will discuss changing charter ordinances in the city code for governing body procedures. It will take no action during the meeting.

Fehr said some of the charter ordinances that the city has are based on repealed state statutes. “They really are not applicable anymore,” Fehr said. “So we started the processing of repealing those charter ordinances and establishing a new charter ordinance.”

Fehr said the changes are to set out a more defined process for governing procedures, meetings procedures, appointments, and structural processes.

“It’s just to provide some procedural focus, that, you know, everybody knows what the process is for a particular item or procedures for a particular topic,” Fehr said.

Among the changes would be a new process of filling a commission vacancy.

Currently, a majority must appoint a person to fill the vacancy within 60 days. If the commission fails to do so, then the city must conduct a special election regardless of when the next regular election would be.

The new way would remove the timeline and allow for a majority to appoint a replacement using whatever process it chooses.

After the filing deadline in an election year, no reappointment would be necessary unless it’s needed for a quorum.

Meeting times would change from 5:30 p.m. for a work session and 7 p.m. for a legislative meeting to 6 p.m. for all meetings.

If passed, the effective date for these changes is June 30th.