ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Officially recalled by Toronto

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Francis was recalled by the Blue Jays on Saturday. Francis...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Good news takeaways as Nasty Nestor propels Yankees past Kansas City

On Friday afternoon, theNew York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals, posting 12 runs against them and allowing just two. The Bombers are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. With Nestor Cortes on the mound, he recorded yet another efficient performance,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Astros' Michael Brantley Scratched vs. Blue Jays Friday

The Houston Astros did not have their veteran outfielder in the lineup Friday nights in Toronto as Michael Brantley was scratched less than an hour before first pitch because of health and safety protocols. It sounds like Brantly may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, although no...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Triple A#Injured List#Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Earns 11th save

Romano allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros. Romano gave up a one-out double to Kyle Tucker on Sunday, marking the first extra-base hit he's allowed in his last four outings. However, the right-hander preserved the one-run lead to earn his league-best 11th save. Romano has converted all but one of his save chances this year and has a 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 12.1 innings over 13 appearances in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Blue Jays and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blue Jays -153, Astros +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Toronto has gone 8-4 at home and 14-8 overall. The Blue Jays are 8-2 in games decided by one run. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Wild finish: Orioles rally to beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th

BALTIMORE -- — Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Saturday night. Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Not in Sunday's lineup

Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros. Tapia started the past 12 games and played at every outfield spot during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's contest. That everyday role isn't likely to continue for long, with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) targeting a return from the injured list later this week. Vinny Capra, Bradley Zimmer and George Springer are starting from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win

Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April, Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to minors

The White Sox optioned Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino were the casualties as the White Sox needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men prior to Monday's deadline. The 28-year-old utility man started three straight games from April 24 through 27, but he went unused off the bench in each of Chicago's four games that followed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy