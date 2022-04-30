ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Joey Bart: Resting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bart will hit the bench Saturday against the Nationals, Alex...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Crawford's son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto are two of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, and it’s clear the two share a close bond off the field as well. Crawford's son Braxton shared a cool moment with Soto before Friday night’s Giants-Nationals game at Oracle Park. Crawford, Braxton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz hitting sixth in Washington's Friday lineup against Giants

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Ruiz will make his 16th appearance behind the plate after the Nationals gave Riley Adams the night off in San Francisco. In a matchup against left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Ruiz to score 6.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Curt Casali
numberfire.com

Giants' Austin Slater batting seventh on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Slater will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants have an implied team total of 4.42...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Could be back Tuesday

Manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that Wade (knee) could be available to return from the 10-day injured list during the Giants' two-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "The schedule has him playing more games in Triple-A to make sure he feels comfortable doing everything necessary to help us on the field," Kapler said of Wade. "We'll see when his earliest availability is. In theory that could be at some point in the Dodgers series."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson sitting on Sunday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Torkelson will take a seat after Detroit announced Harold Castro as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Torkelson has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate and a .241...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Series Finale
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nearing rehab assignment

Longoria (finger) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria began a hitting progression in mid-April and increased his intensity this week. While the Giants haven't indicated what day the 36-year-old's rehab assignment will begin, it's possible he'll be able to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Will head out on rehab assignment

Rojas (oblique) will soon begin a rehab assignment and is expected back in the majors during Arizona's upcoming homestand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas, who has been getting at-bats in extended spring training games, will play for "one or maybe two games" at Triple-A Reno. The rehab assignment likely rules out a return while the Diamondbacks finish a road trip in Miami, but Rojas could make his season debut at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Friday against Colorado. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday, but that was to ensure he's comfortable moving around the infield if needed. Lovullo indicated Rojas will see most of his innings at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants' Jason Krizan batting sixth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Krizan was called up from Triple-A on Friday and will start against Washington in left field. He will bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Brandon Belt (COVID-19) has been placed on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Remains out Sunday

Pederson (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's the third straight game on the bench for Pederson, who was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain after leaving Wednesday's game versus the A's. Pederson will now have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time. He'll also be available off the bench Sunday, per Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News. Jason Krizan, Luis Gonzalez and Darin Ruf will start from left to right in the outfield.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy