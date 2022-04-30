ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Placed on 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Saucedo (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Astros' Michael Brantley Scratched vs. Blue Jays Friday

The Houston Astros did not have their veteran outfielder in the lineup Friday nights in Toronto as Michael Brantley was scratched less than an hour before first pitch because of health and safety protocols. It sounds like Brantly may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, although no...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Orioles use Lyle’s arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE, Md. — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox have lost nine of 12 to drop within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Sitting again Sunday

Collins is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros. Collins hasn't been an everyday starter at designated hitter this season, but he still leads Toronto in starts with seven. Lourdes Gurriel will bat cleanup as the DH on Sunday, while Vinny Capra starts in left field.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kevin Smith: Listed on IL

Smith (undisclosed) is listed on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Smith last pitched for the Tides on April 23. He has a 1.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season, but with little information on the nature of his injury, it's unclear how long he'll be out.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blue Jays -153, Astros +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Toronto has gone 8-4 at home and 14-8 overall. The Blue Jays are 8-2 in games decided by one run. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Ties league lead in saves

Romano tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up his 10th save of the season in Saturday's victory over the Astros. Romano needed just nine pitches -- all strikes -- to retire the Astros in order and tie Milwaukee's Josh Hader for the league lead in saves. Romano has now tossed 11.1 innings this season and has allowed just eight hits and two walks to date.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win

Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April, Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Sunday

Arroyo (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. Following Saturday's 2-1 loss, Arroyo relayed that he was dealing with tightness in his left calf, but the extent of the injury isn't yet fully known. The issue is significant enough to send him to the bench Sunday, though Arroyo may have been in line to fill his typical utility role anyway with J.D. Martinez (adductor) returning from a three-game absence. Arroyo had filled in for Martinez as Boston's designated hitter the past two days, going 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBI between those starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Not in Sunday's lineup

Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros. Tapia started the past 12 games and played at every outfield spot during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's contest. That everyday role isn't likely to continue for long, with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) targeting a return from the injured list later this week. Vinny Capra, Bradley Zimmer and George Springer are starting from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

