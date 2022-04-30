ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car slams into motorcycle in Aurora, flees scene

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Alcohol was a factor in a car-motorcycle crash Friday in Aurora that left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. when a gray 2016 Infiniti Q50 heading eastbound on state Route 82 near Cochran Road slammed into the back of the motorcycle, a black Yamaha V-Star.

The driver and passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle, and the driver of the Infiniti fled from the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ryan J. Tucholsky, 29, was flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland with life-threatening injuries.

Tucholsky's passenger, Sara R. Tartaglio, 40, was taken to University Hospitals Twinsburg Health Center, where she died.

The Infiniti driver, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Monachino, was later found after he had crashed his vehicle on Pioneer Trail in Aurora, the patrol said. Monachino was arrested and taken to Portage County Jail.

The Aurora Police Department and Portage County prosecutor assisted troopers at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.

