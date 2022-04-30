ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

OUTDOOR NOTES: Kids fish free Saturday at Freedlander Park

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Kids fishing day

The city of Wooster is partnering with the Wayne County Chapter of The Izaak Walton League to sponsor a kids fishing day at Freedlander Park pond 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Children up to 15 years of age are invited to fish the pond recently stocked with trout. The trout are provided by the Izaak Walton League, with the help of a grant from The Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

League members will be available to aid and instruct young fisherman as needed. Take fishing equipment. No pre-registration or fee is required.

Turkey totals

Ohio hunters harvested 3,315 wild turkeys during the opening weekend of the south zone spring hunting season April 23-24.

This is the second year spring turkey season began on a Saturday instead of the traditional Monday opener. Hunters checked 3,875 turkeys during the 2021 opening weekend. The average harvest during the first two days of the previous three seasons is 3,974 birds.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest reported during the opening weekend of the 2022 south zone include: Guernsey (110), Harrison (104), Tuscarawas (104), Carroll (101), Belmont (93), Meigs (92), Adams (89), Brown (88), Jefferson (88) and Muskingum (86).

Locally, Holmes County hunters checked in 43 birds the first weekend, down from the three-year average of 54. Ashland County hunters also killed 43 turkeys the first two days of the season, better than the three-year average of 41. In Wayne County, the opening-weekend total was 33 birds, up from the three-year average of 26.

The Division of Wildlife has issued 38,971 wild turkey permits that are valid throughout the spring hunting season. In addition to the opening weekend results, youth hunters harvested 1,103 wild turkeys during Ohio’s youth season on April 9-10.

Follow spring bloom report

The ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will track this year’s wildflower show with the weekly Bloom Report every Friday through mid-May.

The report will be updated every Friday with the latest reports on what’s in bloom, what’s to come and where to catch the greatest action. Printable versions of the wildflower checklist and wildflower field guide are available on the following webpage to enhance your wildflower experience along trails in Ohio’s State Parks and State Nature Preserves.

Go to https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/wildflowers for the bloom report.

Outdoor notes email

Any group, individual or organization wishing to announce events in the Outdoor Notes section should email them to letsplabal@yahoo.com. Please put Outdoor Note in the subject line.

Wayne County, OH
Lifestyle
