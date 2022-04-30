ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2022 NFL draft: Penn State punter Jordan Stout drafted by Baltimore Ravens

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBa3d_0fPEQSLj00

The last time Penn State had a kicker drafted in the NFL draft was 2004 when David Kimball was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round. The last time a punter was drafted from Penn State was in 1987. Now, both droughts can be considered over as Penn State’s Jordan Stout has been selected with a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens.

Stout was picked by the Ravens with the 25th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. Officially drafted as a punter, Stout has the leg and the ability to pin a ball deep down the field that makes him quite an attractive option for any NFL team in need of special teams help. John Harbaugh has a keen eye for special teams of course, and he saw an opportunity to secure a strong asset at the punter position for a long time with Stout available.

Stout was the second special teams specialist to be drafted in the fourth round, following LSU kicker Cade York a few picks earlier. Stout was picked ahead of Matt Ariza, a punting prospect that has been lauded by draft analysts. But Stout’s hangtime came to his advantage to make him the first punter off the board in this draft.

Smith is the fourth Penn State player to be drafted in this year’s NFL draft. Jahan Dotson was a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders . Arnold Ebiketie will join Smith in the NFC South after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons early in the second round (also trading up to get him), and Jaquan Brisker went later in the second round to the Chicago Bears . And linebacker Brandon Smith was selected earlier in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers .

List

Penn State football 2022 NFL draft player tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI12T_0fPEQSLj00

Related

2022 NFL draft: Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith drafted by Carolina Panthers

2022 NFL Draft: Jaquan Brisker drafted by Chicago Bears in Round 2

2022 NFL Draft: Arnold Ebiketie selected by the Atlanta Falcons

WATCH: Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft selection of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

2022 NFL Draft: Jahan Dotson drafted by Washington Commanders

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Washington, IN
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Washington, PA
Local
Maryland Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about EDGE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are continuing to build up their defense and make the lives of the NFC North quarterback a living nightmare. Using the selection acquired in the Minnesota Vikings trade, the Lions double down on edge rushers by selecting Kentucky’s Josh Paschal. Paschal is a high-character, smart individual...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Penn State#Jordanstout92#Lsu#The Washington Commanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy