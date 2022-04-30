2022 NFL draft: Penn State punter Jordan Stout drafted by Baltimore Ravens

The last time Penn State had a kicker drafted in the NFL draft was 2004 when David Kimball was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round. The last time a punter was drafted from Penn State was in 1987. Now, both droughts can be considered over as Penn State’s Jordan Stout has been selected with a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens.

Stout was picked by the Ravens with the 25th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. Officially drafted as a punter, Stout has the leg and the ability to pin a ball deep down the field that makes him quite an attractive option for any NFL team in need of special teams help. John Harbaugh has a keen eye for special teams of course, and he saw an opportunity to secure a strong asset at the punter position for a long time with Stout available.

Stout was the second special teams specialist to be drafted in the fourth round, following LSU kicker Cade York a few picks earlier. Stout was picked ahead of Matt Ariza, a punting prospect that has been lauded by draft analysts. But Stout’s hangtime came to his advantage to make him the first punter off the board in this draft.

Smith is the fourth Penn State player to be drafted in this year’s NFL draft. Jahan Dotson was a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders . Arnold Ebiketie will join Smith in the NFC South after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons early in the second round (also trading up to get him), and Jaquan Brisker went later in the second round to the Chicago Bears . And linebacker Brandon Smith was selected earlier in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers .

