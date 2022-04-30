ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Jeffress, others urge Christian conservatives to engage in politics, combat 'tyranny'

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Christian conservatives took aim at COVID-19 mandates, big government, critical race theory and LGBTQ issues at a “Culture Engagement Summit” Saturday, urging one another to become engaged in politics through things like voter registration drives, running for office and standing for conservative values.

“Right now, Christians are concerned about seeing our culture unraveling much more quickly than we ever expected, but they’re also concerned about what their response should be to that unraveling,” said Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas and a religious adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Jeffress preached that, “Jesus said, ‘You are the salt of the earth’” and that the primary function of salt was once to serve as a preservative. One reason God has left Christians on the earth is to “push back against evil,” to delay the world’s unraveling, Jeffress said.

“Unfortunately, there are too many Christians today who have become passive toward evil in our culture … the real reason is they’re afraid, they’re cowards, and that’s why they don’t want to get involved,” Jeffress said.

Jeffress also spoke about how the U.S. Supreme Court is expected this summer to rule on a Mississippi court case that could effectively end Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that ruled a state law banning abortion was unconstitutional.

That challenge to Roe is “because of the results of an election in 2016, the election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States,” Jeffress said.

In electing Trump, Christians “weren’t voting for a pastor or a pope, they were voting for a president,” Jeffress said. “Elections make a difference.”

The Saturday event at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary was hosted by the Citizens for America Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates conservative Christian principles, and had about 300 attendees. It coincided with the relocation of the foundation from Boone, North Carolina, to Memphis.

A day earlier, the Conservative Baptist Network also hosted an event at the seminary, drawing between 115-150 people to the seminary’s campus for worship and preaching.

Other speakers Saturday voiced the debunked theory that President Joe Biden “stole” the 2020 election, called LGBTQ people “groomers” and warned of Marxism infiltrating college campuses.

Topics of breakout sessions offered ranged from “Pro-life 101” to “The cancel culture on college campuses” to “How coffee can help fund your ministry.”

Rick Green, a former Texas State Representative and founder of Patriot Academy, said the United States is “definitely no more than one generation from losing freedom.”

“We live in a moment right now where every little thing you do in your community, your church and your family could be the difference-maker, because we are teetering between liberty and tyranny. Everything you do in your family, your church and your family could be the difference that pushes us between liberty and tyranny,” Green said.

He strongly opposed COVID-19 mandates, calling masks “face diapers” and referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the “Center for Demented Confusion.”

“Demonic,” yelled someone in the audience.

“This has been an absolute out of control federal government,” Green said, describing walking through the airport during the federal mask mandate without wearing a mask

“I was Katniss from Hunger Games, I just showed my sign of defiance,” he said, raising his hand in the three-fingered salute from The Hunger Games. “You’re kind of giving them three middle fingers, kind of saying I won’t comply.”

Mark Meadows, former congressman and chief of staff to Trump, spoke about the iconic battle in 1776 when George Washington moved his troops across the Delaware under the cover of fog.

“Most said it was the hand of God protecting those who were willing to fight for freedom,” Meadows said. “I’m here today to tell you the fog is lifting here in this country for the patriots who are willing to get in the boat and row one by one. So my question for you is are you willing to get in the boat? Are you willing to row not knowing the outcome?”

Meadows is currently resisting a subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 committee, claiming executive privilege. In December, the U.S. House voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena. He also has frequently appeared in the news in recent weeks as text messages have revealed the extent of the communication between Trump's inner circle as they discussed fighting election results after Biden's win in 2020. A recent court filing also alleged that Meadows was warned of possible violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

For subscribers:Jan. 6 committee aims for June hearings on Capitol attack. Will they affect the 2022 elections?

Meadows did not address the controversies, but Jim DeMint, former U.S. senator and chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute, said Meadows is “being attacked every day.”

“The attacks are not really about Mark Meadows at all,” DeMint said. “It’s about you and every Christian who dares to get involved in .. politics or the public square at home. They want to intimidate everyone to look at the attacks and say I don’t want to ever be a part of that.”

In other news:How to find your polling place — which may have changed — for Tuesday's Shelby County Primary

Ryan Helfenbein, executive director of Standing for Freedom Center at Liberty University, quoted from Jeremiah 29:4-7, when God tells the Israelites, “Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile … for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”

“The people of God, wherever they are in the world, are called to seek the welfare of the city,” Helfenbein said. “I believe Christians ought to build hospitals, orphanages, schools. I believe Christians ought to disciple those who are in government. I believe Christians ought to build hobby stores, sell chicken sandwiches and bake cakes.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

