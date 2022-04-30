ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State basketball adds Southeast Missouri State transfer guard Eric Reed

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

STARKVILLE — Chris Jans has his third transfer portal commitment since becoming Mississippi State basketball coach. Eric Reed Jr., a guard out of Southeast Missouri State, announced on social media Saturday he is coming to Starkville.

Reed joins Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State forward Will McNair in picking MSU out of the portal this offseason.

ANDERSSON GARCIA: MSU forward enters transfer portal

TOLU SMITH: Returning to Mississippi State next season

Reed puts Mississippi State's roster at eight scholarship players. Tolu Smith, Cameron Matthews and KeShawn Murphy are the lone pieces from last season's roster still with the team.

Jans has five more scholarships to dish out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAnc5_0fPEQO4300

Reed, a graduate transfer, spent two seasons at SEMO after joining from Howard College. He led the Redhawks with 16.1 points per game last season and shot 36% from 3-point range deep en route to an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection.

Reed is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native who attended University Laboratory School.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball adds Southeast Missouri State transfer guard Eric Reed

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Missouri State
Starkville, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Louisiana State
Starkville, MS
Basketball
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jans
WDAM-TV

Long-time sportswriter, outdoorsman Bobby Cleveland dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Well-known outdoors personality Bobby Cleveland has died. He was 67. Cleveland was involved in an automobile accident in Rankin County and died at a hospital Thursday. Cleveland was born and raised in Hattiesburg. He covered nearly every brand of sport for the Hattiesburg American and Jackson...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy