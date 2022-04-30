ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Tigers even series in dominant fashion against Mississippi State baseball

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

For all the exuberance a resounding win in Friday’s series opener at Missouri brought, Mississippi State was humbled quickly Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, by pouncing on started Preston Johnson, unleashed on the Bulldogs in a 19-8 win to even the series.

Johnson has become a rock in MSU’s rotation since Landon Sims went down with a season-ending injury. His tendency to allow home runs was canceled by his ability to limit the blasts to solo shots because he keeps runners off the base paths.

That wasn’t the case Saturday as Johnson opened his outing by walking a batter and hitting two others. When Mizzou designated hitter Fox Leum hit his sixth home run of the season, hopes of limiting home runs to solo shots was gone. Leum’s grand slam opened the floodgates for a tough four innings for Johnson.

He allowed nearly as many runs (nine) as he had strikeouts (10), gave up six extra-base hits and matched his shortest outing of the season.

State’s bullpen did little to keep the game alive, highlighted by Cam Tullar allowing seven runs in an inning of work and Mikey Tepper allowing another three while recording just two outs.

MSU’s offense scored in five separate innings and had seven starters record a hit but was put in no position to keep the game competitive. The teams return to the field for a rubber match at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Missouri Tigers even series in dominant fashion against Mississippi State baseball

